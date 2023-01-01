New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Stock Price Down 5.1%

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) shares fell 5.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $33.86 and last traded at $34.19. 15,375 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,858,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Oriental Education & Technology Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Trading Down 3.4 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $744.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.08 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 306.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.

