New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Trading Down 5.1%

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) shares fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $33.86 and last traded at $34.19. 15,375 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,858,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.04.

EDU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Oriental Education & Technology Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.07.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $744.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.08 million. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 45.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 83.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 375,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.

