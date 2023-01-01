New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Trading Down 5.1%

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) shares fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $33.86 and last traded at $34.19. 15,375 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,858,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.04.
EDU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Oriental Education & Technology Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.07.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 45.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 83.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 375,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.55% of the company’s stock.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.
