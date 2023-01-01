Next Level Private LLC Buys 1,860 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Next Level Private LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,765 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.5% of Next Level Private LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Next Level Private LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,477,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,222,000. GenTrust LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Home Depot by 10.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 23,554 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 5.0% during the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 6,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $315.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $323.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $417.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

