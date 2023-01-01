Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,587 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,646 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $510,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 24,198 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mill Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 55,768 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE PXD opened at $228.39 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $179.80 and a one year high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $55.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.45.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 31.82%. Equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $5.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.00%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on PXD shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $261.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.39.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

