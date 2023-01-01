Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 240,142 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 20,104 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 49,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 116,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 40.7% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 35,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMI. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.22.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $18.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.74 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.78.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 100.91%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $27,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,761.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $109,320 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

