Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Stock Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 360,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Vipshop during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,642,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Vipshop in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,501,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 650,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 93,500 shares during the period. 49.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VIPS opened at $13.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.02. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $14.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.60.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Vipshop from $10.10 to $11.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. HSBC dropped their price objective on Vipshop from $10.10 to $9.60 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.80 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vipshop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.66.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

