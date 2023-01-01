Nordea Investment Management AB Makes New $3.33 Million Investment in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 141,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,331,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 584.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Li Auto in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Li Auto during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Li Auto by 103.3% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LI opened at $20.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.34 and a beta of 0.58. Li Auto Inc. has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $41.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.07.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LI shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Li Auto from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. DBS Vickers started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. CLSA dropped their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $49.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.66 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.05.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

