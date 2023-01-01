Nordea Investment Management AB Makes New Investment in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,492 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,902,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in AMETEK by 13.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 238.1% in the third quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 57,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after acquiring an additional 40,540 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in AMETEK by 12.3% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 44,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in AMETEK by 18.5% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in AMETEK by 19.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 44,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AME shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AMETEK from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

Insider Activity

AMETEK Stock Down 0.5 %

In related news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $326,861.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,459,018.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $326,861.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,459,018.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $382,486.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,038 shares of company stock worth $2,129,848. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AME opened at $139.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.17 and a 12 month high of $147.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.47 and its 200-day moving average is $124.82.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 18.00%.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.