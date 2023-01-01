Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases Shares of 220,876 Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 220,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,218,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 16.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $340,000. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 404,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after buying an additional 12,880 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 40,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 9,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter worth $176,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PEB shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $58,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,073.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $13.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.70. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $26.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is presently -3.85%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

