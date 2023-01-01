Nordea Investment Management AB Reduces Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,267 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth about $615,000. First American Trust FSB lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.0% during the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 19,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,811,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $511.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $589.00 to $607.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.45.

ULTA stock opened at $469.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $443.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $415.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $330.80 and a one year high of $483.80.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 68.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

