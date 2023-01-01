Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 10,019 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 10,019 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $3,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Western Digital by 12.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 43,705 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter valued at about $1,699,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Western Digital by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 45,911 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $491,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,085,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on WDC shares. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.14.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $31.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.55. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $29.73 and a 12 month high of $69.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.01.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 12.93%. On average, research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

