Nordea Investment Management AB Trims Stock Position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its stake in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 321,614 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $4,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,114,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 4.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 50.8% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 10,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FCF shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Commonwealth Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

First Commonwealth Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE FCF opened at $13.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $17.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.99.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 31.21%. The firm had revenue of $108.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.48 million. As a group, research analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Commonwealth Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.