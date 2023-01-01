Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.05

Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $10.02, with a volume of 19950 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

Northern Star Investment Corp. II Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Star Investment Corp. II

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSTB. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $554,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 201.5% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 748,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 734.1% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,289,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,609,000 after buying an additional 1,134,640 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 9.5% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 288,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $937,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Star Investment Corp. II Company Profile

Northern Star Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Northern Star Investment Corp. II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

