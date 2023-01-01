Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 991,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 125,680 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $84,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 411.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 890.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on NTRS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $114.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $121.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.96.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $88.49 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $76.15 and a 1-year high of $135.15. The company has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.36.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.02). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.87%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.