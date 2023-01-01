Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.62.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NCLH shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th.

NCLH stock opened at $12.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.44. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $23.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.62 and its 200 day moving average is $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 88.14% and a negative return on equity of 180.24%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -4.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 25,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $463,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,664,449.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $463,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,449.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 58,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $1,064,459.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,344,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,643,181.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,951 shares of company stock worth $2,859,054 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 729.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 57.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

