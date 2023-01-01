Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lowered its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2,336.4% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.62.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $12.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.44. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $23.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 88.14% and a negative return on equity of 180.24%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -4.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 58,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $1,064,459.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,344,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,643,181.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 58,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $1,064,459.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,344,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,643,181.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $788,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,144,698.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,951 shares of company stock valued at $2,859,054 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

