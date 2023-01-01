Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) versus Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Financial Comparison

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Novo Nordisk A/S has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Novo Nordisk A/S and Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novo Nordisk A/S 31.57% 72.57% 24.60% Galmed Pharmaceuticals N/A -97.97% -80.42%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novo Nordisk A/S $22.40 billion 13.67 $7.60 billion $3.37 40.16 Galmed Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$32.47 million ($0.90) -0.56

This table compares Novo Nordisk A/S and Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Novo Nordisk A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Galmed Pharmaceuticals. Galmed Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Novo Nordisk A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Novo Nordisk A/S and Galmed Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novo Nordisk A/S 2 4 11 0 2.53 Galmed Pharmaceuticals 0 5 0 0 2.00

Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus target price of $647.50, indicating a potential upside of 378.42%. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 900.00%. Given Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Galmed Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.1% of Novo Nordisk A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.3% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Novo Nordisk A/S shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Novo Nordisk A/S beats Galmed Pharmaceuticals on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia, growth disorders, and hormone replacement therapy. The company collaboration agreements with Gilead Sciences, Inc. Novo Nordisk A/S also has a research collaboration with Lumen Bioscience, Inc. to explore strategies for delivering oral biologics for cardiometabolic disease. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus. The company also evaluates Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a Phase IIa clinical trial with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. In addition, it engages in the development of Amilo-5MER, a 5 amino acid synthetic peptide methionine, threonine, alanine, aspartic acid, and valine. It has a research agreement with Gannex Pharma Co., Ltd. to develop a combination therapy of ASC41 (THR-beta agonist) and Aramchol (SCD 1 inhibitor) for the treatment of NASH; a research and development collaboration agreement with MyBiotics Pharma Ltd. to identify the selected microbiome repertoire associated with the response to Aramchol; and a license agreement with Samil Pharma. Co., Ltd. for the commercialization of Aramchol in the Republic of Korea. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

