NU (NYSE:NU) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) rose 2.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.15 and last traded at $4.15. Approximately 128,744 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 20,363,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.06.
NU has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NU from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on NU from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NU in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NU currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.69.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.
Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.
