NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) & Brenmiller Energy (NASDAQ:BNRG) Financial Comparison

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) and Brenmiller Energy (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares NuScale Power and Brenmiller Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuScale Power N/A -28.96% -12.75% Brenmiller Energy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for NuScale Power and Brenmiller Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NuScale Power 0 2 3 0 2.60 Brenmiller Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

NuScale Power currently has a consensus target price of $16.25, suggesting a potential upside of 58.38%. Given NuScale Power’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe NuScale Power is more favorable than Brenmiller Energy.

This table compares NuScale Power and Brenmiller Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuScale Power N/A N/A $3.20 million N/A N/A Brenmiller Energy $400,000.00 52.93 -$10.35 million N/A N/A

NuScale Power has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Brenmiller Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.8% of Brenmiller Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 38.1% of Brenmiller Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Brenmiller Energy beats NuScale Power on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power Corporation develops and sells modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module, a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); The VOYGR-12 power plant that can generate 924 MWe; and four-module VOYGR-4 and six-module VOYGR-6 plants, as well as other configurations based on customer needs. NuScale Power Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. NuScale Power Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Fluor Enterprises, Inc.

About Brenmiller Energy

Brenmiller Energy Ltd. engages in development, production, marketing, and sale of thermal energy storage systems based on technology that enables heat storage at high temperatures in crushed volcanic rock. Its TES system dispatches thermal energy on demand in the form of steam, which can be saturated for industrial use, or in the form of a superheated steam, which can be used to activate steam turbines in utility scale projects. The company markets its proprietary TES system under the name bGen. Brenmiller Energy Ltd was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

