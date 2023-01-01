Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Short Interest Up 74.6% in December

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, an increase of 74.6% from the November 30th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 477,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NAC opened at $11.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average of $11.52. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $15.75.

Get Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 24.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 126,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 24,713 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 159.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 401,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after buying an additional 247,000 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $1,211,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $538,000.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund seeks current income exempt from both regular federal income taxes and California personal income tax by investing its assets majorly in investment-grade quality municipal bonds. The company was founded on December 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.