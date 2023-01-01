Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Short Interest Up 74.6% in December

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, an increase of 74.6% from the November 30th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 477,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:NAC opened at $11.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average of $11.52. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $15.75.
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund
About Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund seeks current income exempt from both regular federal income taxes and California personal income tax by investing its assets majorly in investment-grade quality municipal bonds. The company was founded on December 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
Featured Stories
