NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2023

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVRGet Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4,780.00.

NVR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on NVR from $4,800.00 to $5,120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,900.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

NVR Price Performance

NVR stock opened at $4,612.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.95. NVR has a 12 month low of $3,576.01 and a 12 month high of $5,917.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4,485.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4,290.98.

NVR (NYSE:NVRGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $118.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $126.50 by ($7.99). NVR had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 54.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Analysts expect that NVR will post 463.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total value of $1,121,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,550.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total value of $1,121,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,550.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,200.00, for a total value of $2,024,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,526,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,067 shares of company stock valued at $13,014,824 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVR. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NVR during the third quarter worth $269,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in NVR by 15.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in NVR during the third quarter worth $1,296,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in NVR during the third quarter worth $28,878,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in NVR by 0.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 5,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,066,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for NVR (NYSE:NVR)

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.