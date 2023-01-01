NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4,780.00.

NVR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on NVR from $4,800.00 to $5,120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,900.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

NVR stock opened at $4,612.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.95. NVR has a 12 month low of $3,576.01 and a 12 month high of $5,917.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4,485.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4,290.98.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $118.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $126.50 by ($7.99). NVR had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 54.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Analysts expect that NVR will post 463.06 EPS for the current year.

In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total value of $1,121,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,550.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total value of $1,121,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,550.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,200.00, for a total value of $2,024,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,526,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,067 shares of company stock valued at $13,014,824 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVR. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NVR during the third quarter worth $269,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in NVR by 15.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in NVR during the third quarter worth $1,296,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in NVR during the third quarter worth $28,878,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in NVR by 0.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 5,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,066,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

