NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4,780.00.

NVR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,900.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on NVR from $4,800.00 to $5,120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NVR opened at $4,612.58 on Friday. NVR has a 1 year low of $3,576.01 and a 1 year high of $5,917.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4,485.04 and a 200-day moving average of $4,290.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $118.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $126.50 by ($7.99). NVR had a return on equity of 54.40% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVR will post 463.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total value of $1,121,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,550.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total transaction of $1,121,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,550.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,166 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,250.10, for a total value of $4,955,616.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,855,155.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,067 shares of company stock valued at $13,014,824. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NVR

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVR. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in NVR by 250.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in NVR during the second quarter worth $32,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NVR by 150.0% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in NVR by 100.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 12 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in NVR by 36.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.