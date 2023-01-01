NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4,780.00.
NVR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,900.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on NVR from $4,800.00 to $5,120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.
NVR Price Performance
Shares of NVR opened at $4,612.58 on Friday. NVR has a 1 year low of $3,576.01 and a 1 year high of $5,917.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4,485.04 and a 200-day moving average of $4,290.98.
Insider Buying and Selling at NVR
In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total value of $1,121,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,550.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total transaction of $1,121,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,550.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,166 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,250.10, for a total value of $4,955,616.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,855,155.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,067 shares of company stock valued at $13,014,824. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of NVR
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVR. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in NVR by 250.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in NVR during the second quarter worth $32,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NVR by 150.0% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in NVR by 100.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 12 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in NVR by 36.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NVR Company Profile
NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NVR (NVR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.