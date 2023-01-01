O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OI shares. Citigroup raised their price target on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on O-I Glass from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on O-I Glass from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded O-I Glass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th.

O-I Glass stock opened at $16.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.41. O-I Glass has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $17.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 251.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 120.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

