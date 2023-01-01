ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.33.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ObsEva in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. They set a "hold" rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of ObsEva by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 371,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 76,196 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of ObsEva by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,577,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 126,812 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the 2nd quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of ObsEva by 434.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 104,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 85,303 shares in the last quarter. 17.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBSV opened at $0.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. ObsEva has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $2.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.51.

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

