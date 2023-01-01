OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) dropped 3.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.20. Approximately 34,995 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,221,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

OPKO Health Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.62.

Insider Transactions at OPKO Health

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OPKO Health

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $173,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,931,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,421,830.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last three months, insiders acquired 975,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,750. Company insiders own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPK. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in OPKO Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in OPKO Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new stake in OPKO Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

