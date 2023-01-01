Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Gap Up to $30.38

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $30.38, but opened at $31.05. Option Care Health shares last traded at $30.16, with a volume of 561 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Option Care Health from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Option Care Health Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Option Care Health

Option Care Health last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.38 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 4.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Option Care Health news, Director R Carter Pate sold 1,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $61,638.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,054,094.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Option Care Health

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPCH. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 25.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 283,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after buying an additional 57,321 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $500,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 40.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 171,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after buying an additional 49,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Option Care Health by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

