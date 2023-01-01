Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:OESX opened at $1.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average of $1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.22 million, a PE ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Orion Energy Systems has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $4.55.
Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.
