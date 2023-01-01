Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OESX opened at $1.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average of $1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.22 million, a PE ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Orion Energy Systems has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $4.55.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 22,258 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 85,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 30,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 125,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 73,700 shares during the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

