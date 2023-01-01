Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on OTIS. Barclays downgraded Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 7.1% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 381,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,948,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 568,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,172,000 after buying an additional 43,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 21.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 1.0 %

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $78.31 on Friday. Otis Worldwide has a 12 month low of $62.49 and a 12 month high of $88.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.18. The company has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.00.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 8.95%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

