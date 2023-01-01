Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Otonomy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $0.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Get Otonomy alerts:

Otonomy Price Performance

OTIC stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.63. Otonomy has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $2.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Otonomy

Otonomy Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Otonomy by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,144,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,546,000 after acquiring an additional 466,081 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Otonomy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Otonomy by 17.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 126,747 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Otonomy by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 8,839 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Otonomy by 129.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 142,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 80,153 shares in the last quarter. 41.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.