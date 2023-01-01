Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Has $4.07 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,454 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.4% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 17,286 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 16,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 37,326 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 26,082 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 26,839 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $239.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $339.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $241.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 29.31%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

