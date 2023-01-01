P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Shares Up 1.9%

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.32 and last traded at $26.32. 12 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 23,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $574.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.38 and its 200 day moving average is $29.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On P.A.M. Transportation Services

P.A.M. Transportation Services ( NASDAQ:PTSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a return on equity of 45.79% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $252.63 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 100.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 25.6% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 22.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

