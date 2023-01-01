Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $39,000 Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 88.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,940 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,524 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 142.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 0.3 %

HBAN opened at $14.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The company has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.76.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.06%.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $151,109.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 214,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,393.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $151,109.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 214,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,393.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $433,169.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,779. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HBAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

