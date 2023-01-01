Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 88.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,544 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 324.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $365,073.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $365,073.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy Spence acquired 7,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $250,667.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 224,417 shares in the company, valued at $7,246,424.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.03.

Shares of FITB opened at $32.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.20. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.92 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.62%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.