Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 21,130 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 99.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,130 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 9,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,473,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 5,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FDS shares. Barclays boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $493.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $434.43.

Insider Activity

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.67, for a total transaction of $1,159,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,823,886.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.67, for a total transaction of $1,159,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,823,886.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total value of $141,333.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178 shares in the company, valued at $71,878.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,650 shares of company stock valued at $4,561,984. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $401.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.16. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $345.92 and a fifty-two week high of $488.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $430.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $419.86. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.79.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.42%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

