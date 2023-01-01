Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.74 and last traded at $7.91. 35,932 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,244,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on PACB shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

Pacific Biosciences of California Trading Down 1.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.96. The company has a quick ratio of 10.66, a current ratio of 11.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Insider Transactions at Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 218.44% and a negative return on equity of 42.03%. The business had revenue of $32.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $487,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 643,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,976,092.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pacific Biosciences of California

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PACB. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 130.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 217.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Featured Articles

