Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) traded down 4.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.74 and last traded at $7.91. 35,932 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,244,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.29.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PACB shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Down 1.3 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 11.19 and a quick ratio of 10.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.51.

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 42.03% and a negative net margin of 218.44%. The business had revenue of $32.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 45,000 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $487,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 643,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,976,092.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 130.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

