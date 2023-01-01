Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Bought by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 217.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 10.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 941,293 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $578,094,000 after acquiring an additional 85,993 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 861,098 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $536,041,000 after buying an additional 8,994 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 804,072 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $397,164,000 after buying an additional 25,652 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $410,696,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 388.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 639,039 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $315,647,000 after buying an additional 508,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $209.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.92.

PANW opened at $139.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.95. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.74 and a 12-month high of $213.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $2,501,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 634,905 shares in the company, valued at $105,864,059.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $2,501,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 634,905 shares in the company, valued at $105,864,059.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total transaction of $125,001.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,724,045.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 379,977 shares of company stock worth $63,892,566 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

