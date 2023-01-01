Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.80.

MD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut Pediatrix Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pediatrix Medical Group news, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 22,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $342,464.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,355,665.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pediatrix Medical Group

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MD opened at $14.86 on Friday. Pediatrix Medical Group has a one year low of $14.40 and a one year high of $28.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.74.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.12). Pediatrix Medical Group had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $489.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

About Pediatrix Medical Group

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

