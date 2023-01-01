Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.80.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Pediatrix Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

In other news, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 22,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $342,464.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,355,665.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 52,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 10,627 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,340,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 11,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 111,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $538,000. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MD opened at $14.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 52-week low of $14.40 and a 52-week high of $28.02.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $489.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.00 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.30%. Research analysts forecast that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

