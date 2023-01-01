Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.72 and last traded at $7.81. Approximately 16,119 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 11,131,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.09.

PTON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.36.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average of $9.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $616.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.73 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 116.53% and a negative net margin of 83.97%. Equities research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 943.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

