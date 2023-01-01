Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.72 and last traded at $7.81. 16,119 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 11,131,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PTON has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.36.

Peloton Interactive Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $616.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.73 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 116.53% and a negative net margin of 83.97%. Equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,787,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818,380 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,768,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,816,000 after buying an additional 851,812 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 10,745,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,468,000 after acquiring an additional 557,300 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,124,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,872.8% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 8,614,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,177,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Articles

