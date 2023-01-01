PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,541 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in PennantPark Investment were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ares Management LLC raised its position in PennantPark Investment by 5.9% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,242,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,787,000 after acquiring an additional 290,107 shares during the last quarter. Farmer Steven Patrick acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment during the second quarter worth about $4,462,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PennantPark Investment by 0.4% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 488,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 35.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 404,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 105,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 8.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 391,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 29,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

PennantPark Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PNNT opened at $5.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $375.02 million, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.56. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $5.33 and a 12 month high of $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.10.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The asset manager reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). PennantPark Investment had a negative net margin of 23.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $28.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.66 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

PennantPark Investment Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.48%. This is an increase from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is presently -178.38%.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

