Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.38.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Perficient from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Perficient from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Perficient from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Perficient from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Perficient from $131.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

Perficient Price Performance

NASDAQ PRFT opened at $69.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.52. Perficient has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $133.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Insider Activity

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $227.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.60 million. Perficient had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 33.82%. On average, research analysts forecast that Perficient will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total transaction of $285,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,705.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total transaction of $285,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,705.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph C. Derrickson acquired 729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.66 per share, with a total value of $50,053.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,674.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,041 shares of company stock worth $70,542 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perficient

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRFT. Blue Grotto Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Perficient by 124.7% in the first quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 359,879 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $39,619,000 after purchasing an additional 199,689 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Perficient by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,799,310 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $418,266,000 after purchasing an additional 189,974 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Perficient by 59.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 429,965 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $47,335,000 after purchasing an additional 160,757 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Perficient in the third quarter worth $8,934,000. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Perficient by 18.1% in the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 823,380 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $75,496,000 after purchasing an additional 126,155 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

