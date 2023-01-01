Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Lifted to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PFMT. StockNews.com upgraded Performant Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Lake Street Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Performant Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Performant Financial Stock Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ PFMT opened at $3.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. Performant Financial has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $3.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average of $2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.15 million, a P/E ratio of -30.08 and a beta of -0.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Performant Financial

Performant Financial ( NASDAQ:PFMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $28.18 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in Performant Financial during the second quarter worth $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Performant Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Performant Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Performant Financial by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC raised its position in Performant Financial by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 40,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 14,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

About Performant Financial

(Get Rating)

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

