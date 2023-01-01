Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) fell 3.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.91 and last traded at $32.21. 2,114 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 352,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on PHR. SVB Leerink upgraded Phreesia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Phreesia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Phreesia from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Phreesia from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Phreesia in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phreesia has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.57.

Phreesia Trading Down 2.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 0.70.

Insider Transactions at Phreesia

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.16 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 70.36% and a negative return on equity of 50.32%. On average, analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,075 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $27,154.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,439.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,075 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $27,154.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,439.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 19,341 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $518,919.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,216.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,446 shares of company stock worth $2,395,302. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Phreesia by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 198,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 22,736 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in Phreesia by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Phreesia by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Phreesia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,028,000. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP boosted its position in Phreesia by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 260,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Further Reading

