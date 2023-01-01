Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Gap Down to $82.41

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $82.41, but opened at $79.43. Pinduoduo shares last traded at $81.55, with a volume of 58,025 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie lifted their price target on Pinduoduo from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. HSBC lifted their price target on Pinduoduo from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. KGI Securities upgraded Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Pinduoduo from $79.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Pinduoduo from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.27.

Pinduoduo Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $101.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.90.

Institutional Trading of Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franchise Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 1.8% in the second quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 2,020,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,891,000 after purchasing an additional 35,602 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 15.1% in the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 53,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,991 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,132,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,619,000 after purchasing an additional 828,378 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 106.3% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 166,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,317,000 after purchasing an additional 86,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Pinduoduo during the second quarter valued at $959,000. Institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

