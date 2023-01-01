Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 69.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PINS. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 5,138.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PINS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Pinterest from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Pinterest to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Pinterest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.88.

Pinterest Stock Up 1.9 %

PINS stock opened at $24.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.57. The stock has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 346.91 and a beta of 0.98. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $684.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.97 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 2.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,765 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $113,645.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,188,386.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,765 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $113,645.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,188,386.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $1,170,004.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,069.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,425,266 shares of company stock valued at $59,022,653 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

