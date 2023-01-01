PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Stock Price Up 3.2%

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.90 and last traded at $3.88. Approximately 3,666 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 194,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $5.20 to $4.70 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

PLAYSTUDIOS Trading Up 3.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average is $4.05. The stock has a market cap of $503.93 million, a P/E ratio of -27.71 and a beta of 0.06.

Insider Activity at PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS ( NASDAQ:MYPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $72.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.53 million. PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 3.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other PLAYSTUDIOS news, CFO Scott Edward Peterson sold 18,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $73,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 25.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PLAYSTUDIOS

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,325,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,098,000 after acquiring an additional 92,096 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,061,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,176,000 after acquiring an additional 183,405 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 2,423,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,457,000 after acquiring an additional 801,496 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after acquiring an additional 182,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 13.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,579,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after buying an additional 184,594 shares in the last quarter. 23.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

