Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,935.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,257 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.2% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Belmont Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 110.0% during the second quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 21 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,878,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 267,427 shares valued at $16,487,902. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $88.23 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $151.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.03.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

