Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 32,946 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 673,119 shares.The stock last traded at $17.88 and had previously closed at $17.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on POSH shares. Wedbush lowered Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays lowered shares of Poshmark from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Poshmark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.82.

Poshmark Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.62 and a beta of -0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.81 and its 200 day moving average is $14.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Poshmark

Poshmark ( NASDAQ:POSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 18.44% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $88.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.72 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Poshmark, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Poshmark news, CFO Rodrigo Brumana sold 2,770 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $49,333.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 626,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,151,304.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rodrigo Brumana sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $49,333.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 626,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,151,304.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Manish Chandra sold 1,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $33,130.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,882.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,710 shares of company stock worth $278,909. 37.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Poshmark by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,832 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Lane Generational LLC raised its holdings in Poshmark by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 262,484 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Poshmark by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,417 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Poshmark by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. NinePointTwo Capital LLC now owns 38,467 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

